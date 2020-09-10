WAUSAU- The Wausau RiverWolves are 31 days away from hitting the home ice at Marathon Park Ice Arena.

The RiverWolves will match up with the Oregon Tradesman at the home opener on Oct. 9.

Wausau will play 20 home games and 43 total games during the 2020-21 regular season, which runs through March 13. The home schedule will feature eight Friday games, 11 Saturday games and one Sunday game. Puck drop for home games will be 7:10 p.m., excluding games on Oct. 31 (3:10 p.m.) and Dec. 13 (4:10 p.m.).

All games are broadcast via HockeyTV. Single game tickets will go on sale at riverwolveshockey.com beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 and additional Covid-19 plans will be released in the coming weeks.

For the full schedule, visit riverwolveshockey.com.

