The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds 2020 archery and crossbow deer season hunters to share this year’s hunting adventures and successes with the DNR on social media by tagging the DNR in your pictures and using #WildWisconsin.

The season opens Sept. 12, and although it officially runs through Jan. 3, 2021, the season is extended to Jan. 31, 2021, in metro sub-units.

Reports from across the state indicate good deer numbers with lots of opportunities for hunters, regardless of which season they plan to hunt this year. In 2019, archery and crossbow hunters harvested more than 92,000 deer, including more than 54,000 bucks, which was a slight increase over 2018.

Haven’t purchased your license yet? Buy online in minutes at GoWild.Wi.Gov. Or purchase at a participating license agent. Please note: DNR service centers remain temporarily closed to the public at this time.

