The Grow Solar Central Wisconsin energy program is available to residents in Lincoln, Marathon, Portage and Wood counties, thanks to municipal governments and organizations in those areas that have joined the program.

“This program mobilizes the collective action of the community to fund local solar installations, using local labor and promoting local economic growth,” said Ben Nusz, campus dean for Mid-State Technical College’s Stevens Point Campus, in a news release.

The program’s success stems from the combination of partnership between the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, Mid-State Technical College and the cities of Stevens Point and Wausau, public-facing solar education and the opportunity to purchase solar at a discounted rate through the power of bulk purchasing.

To learn if solar is right for you, register for the Grow Solar Central Wisconsin program’s final Solar Power Hour at CWSolar.org.

Like this: Like Loading...