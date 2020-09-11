

Tots in the Gardens

When: Tuesdays through November; 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on odd weeks of the month, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on even weeks of the month

Member fee: $2 per tot, non-member fee: $4 per tot

Ages: 3-5 year olds, accompanied by adults

More information: This is an adventure with nature! Each session includes hands-on nature activities.

After School in the Gardens

When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Nov. 24

Free, pre-registraton required (space is limited)

Ages: K-5th grades

More information: After a day of in-school or virtual learning, let your kids play in the gardens, explore and learn about nature with Monk Gardens’ education staff. Kids can climb trees, catch bugs, look for animal tracks, build forts, care for a garden, prepare a meal, and learn about the natural world, all with the guidance of our experienced environmental educator.

Creatures of the Night

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept 25

Member fee: Free, non-member fee: $5 per person

Ages: Families

More information: Step into the paws of a nocturnal creature with a night hike to learn how they see in the dark, how they find their food, and how they survive.

Hands-on Plants Fall & Winter Workshops

When: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. select Tuesdays

Members fee: $35 for one, non-members fee: $40

Ages 21+

More information: Get your hands on plants in four different ways this holiday season! Have a glass of wine and light refreshments while Monk Gardens’ horticulturist Marissa Ashbeck leads you through fall, winter and holiday themed hands-on crafts. These events will be held outside under the potager structure. We will try to keep you toasty with the fire going and heaters, but remember that we will be outside, so dress for the weather.

Sept. 22- Fall grapevine wreaths

Oct. 6-Fall root preparation

Nov. 17- Holiday porch pots

Nov. 24- Balsam wreaths

Dec. 1- Kissing balls

Dec. 8-Holiday centerpieces

Luminary Garden Walk

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 11

Member fee: Free, Non-member fee: $5 per person, $2 children 12 and younger

More information: Walk a luminary lit winter wonderland trail through the gardens. Trails will be cleared for easy walking or snowshoeing. Bring your friends, family and friendly leashed dogs to walk the 1-mile trail, ending at the kitchen pavilion to warm up with cocoa, snacks and a fire. There are a limited number of snowshoes available on first-come first-served basis, $2 per pair.

More details and registration information for all events can be found at monkgardens.org.

