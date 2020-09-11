Tots in the Gardens
When: Tuesdays through November; 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on odd weeks of the month, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on even weeks of the month
Member fee: $2 per tot, non-member fee: $4 per tot
Ages: 3-5 year olds, accompanied by adults
More information: This is an adventure with nature! Each session includes hands-on nature activities.
After School in the Gardens
When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Nov. 24
Free, pre-registraton required (space is limited)
Ages: K-5th grades
More information: After a day of in-school or virtual learning, let your kids play in the gardens, explore and learn about nature with Monk Gardens’ education staff. Kids can climb trees, catch bugs, look for animal tracks, build forts, care for a garden, prepare a meal, and learn about the natural world, all with the guidance of our experienced environmental educator.
Creatures of the Night
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept 25
Member fee: Free, non-member fee: $5 per person
Ages: Families
More information: Step into the paws of a nocturnal creature with a night hike to learn how they see in the dark, how they find their food, and how they survive.
Hands-on Plants Fall & Winter Workshops
When: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. select Tuesdays
Members fee: $35 for one, non-members fee: $40
Ages 21+
More information: Get your hands on plants in four different ways this holiday season! Have a glass of wine and light refreshments while Monk Gardens’ horticulturist Marissa Ashbeck leads you through fall, winter and holiday themed hands-on crafts. These events will be held outside under the potager structure. We will try to keep you toasty with the fire going and heaters, but remember that we will be outside, so dress for the weather.
Sept. 22- Fall grapevine wreaths
Oct. 6-Fall root preparation
Nov. 17- Holiday porch pots
Nov. 24- Balsam wreaths
Dec. 1- Kissing balls
Dec. 8-Holiday centerpieces
Luminary Garden Walk
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 11
Member fee: Free, Non-member fee: $5 per person, $2 children 12 and younger
More information: Walk a luminary lit winter wonderland trail through the gardens. Trails will be cleared for easy walking or snowshoeing. Bring your friends, family and friendly leashed dogs to walk the 1-mile trail, ending at the kitchen pavilion to warm up with cocoa, snacks and a fire. There are a limited number of snowshoes available on first-come first-served basis, $2 per pair.
More details and registration information for all events can be found at monkgardens.org.