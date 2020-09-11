WAUSAU – Wisconsin Public Radio continues its series of conversations with regional State Senate and Assembly candidates this week on “Route 51.”

At 10 a.m. today, Sept. 11, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert features the 69th State Assembly race, where Brian Giles-D, and Donna Rozar-R, both of Marshfield, are vying for an open seat. The two candidates for Wisconsin’s 12th Senate district, Mary Felzkowski-R, Tomahawk, and challenger Ed Vocke-D, Minocqua, will also share their perspectives. Upcoming races featured on “Route 51” include the 35th and 72nd State Assembly, as well as the 24th State Senate. All candidate conversations are archived on wpr.org/route51.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

