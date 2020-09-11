WAUSAU – U.S. Cellular will host a free – yes, free – movie on a 52-foot screen under the stars in Wausau on Sept. 18 and 19 at Marathon Park, 1201 Stewart Ave.

This drive-in experience features a 7 p.m. screening of “Shrek” and will be open to 150 vehicles each night. Complementary movie snacks will be given to each vehicle.

Why so generous?

“As many community events and activities have been postponed or cancelled this summer, we wanted to provide a safe experience for people to leave their homes and have fun outdoors – at no cost to them,” said Jared Blecha, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Wisconsin.

The park will open at 5:30 p.m., and parking spots will be strategically mapped to ensure the best viewing angles and distances for safety. Audio will be enabled through each car’s FM radio, and on-site attendants will guide vehicles to their parking spots and check that everyone follows safety guidelines.

More information, as well as registration information, is available at driveinWausau.uscellular.com, and anyone 18 years or older can register for a parking pass now. Only one person in each vehicle needs to register for a pass, and passes are available on a first-come, first served basis.

