Roger Beeber

Rodger Beeber

Rodger M. Beeber, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston.

Rodger was born Dec. 4, 1935, to Margery and Kenneth Beeber in Clay Center, Kansas, both of whom preceded him in death, along with his sister Patricia and his grandson Matthew.

He worked for Gambles Hardware (eight years) and Tomahawk Paper Mill, retiring in 1997.

Rodger married Karen Zimick on Sept. 10, 1960, at Saint Michael’s Church in Wausau. They had five children, Maggie Beeber, Stevens Point; Linda (Larry) Van Strydonk, Tomahawk; Lori (Joe) Maday, Tomahawk; Michael Beeber, Weston; Peter (Doreen) Beeber, Madison. Also nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Rodger loved fishing, kayaking, cross country skiing, along with his passion for photography, which he shared with his wife, Karen.

Private services will be held for immediate family only.

Special thanks to our priests at St. Mary’s Oratory and the amazing staff at Rennes Health and Rehab. Your love and caring was truly extraordinary.

Laurie Stranz

Laurie Stranz

Laurie (Schutte) Stranz was taken into our savior’s arms on Sept. 9, 2020, making all of her dreams come true. Lookup “spontaneity” in the dictionary and Laurie’s face will be right next to it. Her joy in wading in the water, any body of water was exceptional; any road trip that passed a creek or stream that was accessible, in she went, dragging her family with her.

Halloween was a several week celebration with treats and seasonal foods. Christmas at her home was pure magic with traditional meals and toasts, walks in the snow while marveling at the stars and what the season truly means. All were welcome at her table.

Though firmly grounded in reality, she always said “Charlie Brown never wasted any time in the pumpkin patch.” And so, get out there, weave your own tapestry.

Born in Milwaukee on March 3, 1960, she led an exciting life with her husband Kevin. Along with Kevin, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, she leaves behind Sam and Amelia (Dolly). They never doubted her love for them and know that she loved all who are reading this. She is survived by two brothers, Marty and Jim. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Jean Schutte.

Memorials can be directed to the family, where at a later date they will make a donation to a charity of their choice in Laurie’s name.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. The Rev. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service all at the funeral home. Online condolences and words of comfort may be directed to the family at brainardfuneral.com.

Louise Egan

Louise Egan

Louise H. Egan, 97, of Wausau passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings on Evergreen.

Louise was born on June 16, 1923, in Mosinee, Wisconsin, to the late Johann Gustav Taschler and Hedwig (Sperling) Taschler. At 2 weeks of age, she moved with her parents to Golf Club Road in the Riverview area of Wausau. With the exception of the first two years of her marriage, Louise lived on or within a mile of this road for the remainder of her life.

Louise graduated from Wausau High School in 1941. After high school, she worked at Marathon Rubber, Wausau Roofing and Wisconsin Public Service Corp., where she met her future husband. Later, she worked at the American Legion golf course.

On December 7, 1946, Louise married William W. Egan. They were married for a little more than 57 years at the time of William’s death in 2004.

Louise was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church, and a member of the Riverview Homemakers Club and Wausau Wanderjacks camping club. She was a saver, collector, re-purposer and loved to documents and share stories about the past.

Louise is survived by her son Wade (Louise) of Green Bay, and daughters Erin (James) Czech of Oshkosh and Marla (Gary) Hafemeister of Mears, Michigan. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jason (April) Karcz, Adam (Katie) Karcz, and Tim (Stephanie) Egan; Alyssa (Joe) Marble, Kara (David) Gravesen, and Kelsey (Neal) Shipton; Emily Czech, and Brian (Beth) Czech, as well as nine great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband William, her brother Arnold G. Taschler, and her great-grandson Calvin Czech.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at the church.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and there will be no social gathering after the service. Private interment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Sylvan Crossings for the wonderful care they provided to Louise for the past nine years. Special thanks also to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassion and care these past few months.

Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Alden Anderson

Alden Anderson

Alden W. Anderson, 91, formerly of Athens died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Mount View Care Center, Lakeview Heights, Wausau.

He was born June 14, 1929, in Longwood, Wisconsin, son of the late Alden J. and Margaret (Wester) Anderson. On Aug. 4, 1951, he married Alvera Jasmer at St. John Lutheran Church, Withee. She preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2014.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, playing cards and dice, watching the Packers, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a barber in Tacoma, Washington; Vista, California; and also at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in Oceanside, California. After returning to Wisconsin, he worked in Milwaukee and also in Wausau, where he retired from Wausau Steel Corp.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and proudly served his country as a chief medical aidman in the Korean War. In April 2016, he was honored for his service when he traveled with his son, Rick, to Washington, D.C., on the Honor Flight.

Survivors include his four children, Gail (Martin) Wiese, Athens; Susan (Charles) Schellin, Stevens Point; Nancy (Darold) Kretschmer, Wausau; Rickey (Kathy) Anderson, Athens; seven grandchildren, Brian Wiese, Heather (Dustin) Smith, Melinda (Aaron) Frick, Amy (Michael) Kieliszewski, Charles (Amy) Schellin, Connie (Terry) Plante, and Katie Kretschmer; nine great-grandchildren, Jeremy Heqet, Alicia and Jacob Kieliszewski, Logan Frick, Matthew and Ethan Schellin, Cody and Samantha Plante, and Christopher Maki; two step-great-grandchildren, Jenessa and Lexi Smith; one brother, Rasmus Anderson, Willowick, IA, and four sisters, Dorthy Jasmer, Withee; Helen Olson, New Berlin; Mary Turnquist, Waukesha; and Donna Dunow, Kenosha, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Maurice, Norman, Bert, Kenneth, and Gerald, and one sister, Joyce Arndt.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services, all at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Hamburg. For everyone’s safety, masks and social distancing are required. The services will be live streamed by clicking on the facebook icon at Trinityathens.net or for later viewing on the Peterson/Kraemer website.

Alden’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Lakeview Heights for the loving care given to Dad. You treated him with dignity, respect, love and kindness. He loved all of you as much as you loved him. We are eternally grateful to all of you for taking such good care of him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Elm St., Athens, WI 54411 or the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, 225780 Rib Mountain Drive, #234, Wausau, WI 54401

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Karl Manthei

Karl Manthei

Karl W. Manthei of Fairfield, California, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.

Karl was born March 10, 1939, to Karl Manthei Sr. and Hilma (Plautz) Manthei in Wausau, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1958 and then joined the U.S. Navy in 1958 retiring in 1963 with the rank of Boiler Technician 1st Class Grade E6. He was assigned to three ships, The Ponchatoula (a refueler), the Haleakala (ammunition) and the Pyro (ammunition).

He married his beloved wife, Sue, July 21, 1962, and they were married for 55 years until her passing on Dec. 15, 2017. With this marriage came two young daughters, Rhonda (John) Hanson and Toni Lynn Jackson. Between his daughters he also has six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are his four sisters, Grace Manthei, Wausau, Wisconsin, Faye Henley, North Canton, Ohio, Alyce (Lou) Windhurst, Point Richmond, Calfornia, and Karla (David) Markowski, Vacaville, California; six nieces and six nephews.

Karl was active in his church and embraced time spent with family in Wisconsin at family reunions. He was our clown, our historian and taster of every hot dish and dessert. If he went back for seconds you knew you made it right. Karl loved playing sheephead and cribbage. He was also a collector of a variety of items, including grandfather clock radios, Jim Beam decanters, brass and coins. His philosophy was: It’s not necessarily finding an item, it is the hunt that made collecting an adventure.

Every year he went to the ocean to dive for abalone, which is a culinary delight. He also came back to Wisconsin for deer hunting with family members. It was the camaraderie of telling each other the stories of the hunt.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Hilma Plautz Manthei, his stepfather, Louis Sawyer, his nephew, Ray Atwood and niece, Alexis Henley.

Interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in California by his beloved wife, Sue. There will be a memorial service at a later date in California.

Memorials may be directed to Grace United Church of Christ, 535 S. Third Ave., Wausau, WI 54401, or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Ronald Hamers

Ronald Hamers

Ronald S. Hamers, 80, Lake Tomahawk, formerly of Wausau, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from the COVID-19 virus.

He was born July 24, 1940, in Wausau, son of the late Gilbert and Alice (Bremer) Hamers. On July 29, 1972, he married Edith “Edie” Krahn in Wausau. She survives.

Prior to his retirement, Ron had been a UPS driver for 32 years in Wausau and the Rhinelander area. After ‘retirement’, Ron enjoyed driving school bus for the Lakeland Bus Co. Among his many interests, Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and, until recently, still participated in softball.

Survivors include his wife, Edie Hamers, Lake Tomahawk, daughters, Cynthia (Dennis) Thomson, Oconto, Karen (Aaron Masterson) Denton, Weston; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Roger (Margaret) Hamers, Racine and Gail Kobs, Hawaii; many nieces and nephews as well as close family friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Krahn.

At this time, no funeral services will be held due to the COVID-19 virus. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that you honor Ronald Hamers by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands. The daily COVID-19 data is far more than just the numbers. It represents innocent lives lost. Loved ones taken too soon, leaving many hearts broken. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The family would like to thank Bret Stysly, MD, with Aspirus Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care along with the COVID ICU staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the excellent care and compassion for Ron and his family.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Doris Strehlow

Doris Strehlow

Doris J. Strehlow, 90, left this earth to be with her Savior on Sept. 8, 2020, under the care of hospice and in the loving hands of Rennes Health and Rehab.

Doris was born on April 17, 1930, in Brokaw, Wisconsin, to the late Elmer and Lorraine (Seidler) Degner. She married Harvey Strehlow on June 27, 1953, he preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2007.

Doris and Harvey worked together on the family farm for over 50 years. They rarely spent any time apart, and she has missed him every day for the last 13 years. If you would ask Doris what was most important throughout her life, she would say faith, family and farming. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially celebrations of birthdays and holidays. She also loved cooking, collecting clowns, traveling with Harvey and spending time with her sisters in Christ – St. John Ladies Aid.

Doris is survived by her children; John (Carol) Strehlow and Diana Buska; grandchildren, Jennifer (Randy) Glapinski, Jill (Alan) Koskelin, and Amanda (Matt) Schafer; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jake, Sylvia, Oliver, Aurelia, Jackson and Jameson; a sister, MaryAnn Raasch; a brother, Jim (Dianne) Degner; and sister-in-laws, Carole Degner, and Nancy Schroyer. Besides her husband Harvey, Doris is preceded in death by siblings; Elmer Jr, Roger, Robert, Lavern and Elaine.

A special thank you to Marshfield Medical Center Weston Hospital, Ascension at Home Hospice, Rennes Health & Rehab Center, and Pastor John, for all of their loving care.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, town of Easton. Rev. John Stransky will officiate. Visitation will take place on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may go to helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Clifford Brandt

Clifford Brandt

Clifford J. Brandt, Schofield, Wisconsin, entered the arms of his Savior on Sept. 9, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born Sept. 26, 1941, to the late Lewylln and Mabel (Gresens) Brandt. He graduated from Marathon High School in 1959. On May 21, 1960, Cliff married Joyce (Strei) Brandt. She survives.

He worked at American Motors (Kenosha), Drott/JI Case, and Schofield Fire Department. Cliff loved spending time with Joyce watching their grandchildren’s sporting events.

Survivors also include four daughters, Lori (Gary) Zernicke, Linda (Brian) Augustiniak, Gail (Joe) Writz, and Kay Brandt; two sons, Randy (Melody) and Tom (Sue). He is further survived by thirteen grandchildren, Dan (Crystal), Jeff (Kirsten), and Jon Zernicke; Matthew, Joshua, and Sarah (Zach) Brandt; Kyle and Travis (Krissy) Brandt; Michael (Mackenzie), and Becky (Dylan) Augustiniak; and Joey, Andrew (Michelle), and Jordan Writz; eight great-grandchildren, Mason, Kylie, Chloe, Brooke, Jada, Hudson, Rory, and Ezequiel Clifford.; three sisters-in-law, Helen Brandt, Betty Imhoff, and Shirley Sagstetter.

He enjoyed visiting his aunt and uncle, Gene and Betty Steidinger, and talking on the phone with his uncle, Arden Lodholz, from Texas.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Dennis (1971); his parents; in-laws, Alfred and Sadie (Steidinger) Strei; three brothers, Jerry, Kenneth, and Dennis; one sister, Eldora (Gordon) Giese; brothers-in-law, Marvin Imhoff and Don Sagstetter.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, 1351 S. Grand Ave., Schofield. Pastor Jeffrey Mahnke will officiate. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. You may sign our family guestbook at www.helke.com.

Cliff’s family extends their gratitude to the staff of the Cardiac ICU at Aspirus, especially nurse Mary.

Katy Taylor

Katy Taylor

Katy Marie Taylor, 61, of Wausau passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

She was born on May 2, 1959, to the late Thomas and Frieda (Remas) Edwards in Chicago, Illinois. She married the love of her life, Timothy Lee Taylor, on May 8, 1975, and shared 45 years of marriage together. They raised four wonderful children.

She loved long car rides with her family and sneaking out to eat. She was an avid Elvis fan, and collected countless items of Elvis memorabilia. She enjoyed watching soap operas and “The Price is Right.” Katy loved her grandkids and great grandkids more than words express. She was also quite the messenger, constantly texting her family to share how much she cared about them. Her caring nature, charming wit and humor will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy Taylor, Wausau; children, Katy L. Taylor, Timothy L. Taylor, Christopher Taylor, and Crystal Taylor, all of Wausau; grandchildren, Jasmine Rodriguez-Taylor, William Riemer-Taylor, Mariah Weso, Joy Riemer-Taylor, Devin Bear, Blaze Bear, SaRaya Taylor; great grandchildren, Luis Lyon, Persephone Riemer-Taylor. She is further survived by her brothers, Dimitri Colosimos, Billy Edwards, Tommy Colosimos; great-uncle, Nicky Remas; and her cousin, Pauline Carlisle and her son, George Remas-Carlisle; as well as Cierra Deal. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, William Riemer; grandmother, Mary Remas; and aunt, Theodora Remas.

A funeral service will be celebrated at noon on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

