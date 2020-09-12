By Shereen Siewert

First responders were called Saturday to a crash in Kronenwetter for a report of a crash with several people injured, according to preliminary scanner information.

Initial reports suggest a vehicle crashed into a home.

The call came in at about 2 p.m. for the crash on Hwy. 153 at CTH X. Power lines are down and one person is reportedly unconscious at the scene.

Rescue workers called for mutual aid upon arrival and said one person is trapped inside the vehicle with power lines on top. Wisconsin Public Service crews have also been paged to the crash scene.

Scanner reports indicate an infant was inside the vehicle and is injured, and a woman is in critical condition at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

