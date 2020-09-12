Stop by the Marathon County Public Library’s Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, every week from now through Oct. 30 to pick up a bundle of crafts, books and other activities that will allow you to conduct your own story time at home! Each week the Edgar Branch will offer a different theme of books and crafts for families to pick up. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to participate. Free. Please limit one bundle per family. For more info, call 715-352-3155.

Every week now through Nov. 27, parents can stop by the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the letter of the week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler! Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and new activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Elephants are giant, majestic creatures, and preschoolers can make an elephant-inspired craft of their own by picking up a Grab & Go craft kit from Sept. 21-25 at the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Kits will also include a link to watch a special elephant-themed Virtual Story Time online! Please limit one kit per child. Free. For more info, call 715-687-4420.

The library and Colossal Fossils will teach kids about woolly mammoths and other Ice Age giants during a free, fun and educational online class on Sept. 22 from 4-5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Adults can make an appointment to visit the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens, between 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 22 to see a variety of women clothing items and accessories made by the fiber arts group that would meet at the library pre-pandemic. The exhibition is free to attend, but an appointment is required. For more info or to make an appointment, call 715-257-7292.

