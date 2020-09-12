By Shereen Siewert

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging residents to lock their vehicles after a spate of thefts in recent days.

In a Facebook post, sheriff’s officials said the thefts all involved unlocked vehicles.

“Thieves typically go driveway to driveway looking for unlocked cars. If they find a locked car they move on until they find an unlocked one,” a department Facebook post reads. “The simple act of locking your car can decrease your chances of becoming a victim.”

Police also caution against leaving keys or a key fob inside the vehicle, as thieves will often check for keys or push the start button on keyless ignitions.

“It’s bad enough to wake up to find your vehicle was gone through but it can be worse if you vehicle is gone,” department officials said.

