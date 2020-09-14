Drunken driving, a probation violation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and battery or threat to a law enforcement official/judge in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Sept. 14, 2020.
A 20-year-old Merrill woman was taken into custody and cited Monday morning after a deputy found her sleeping behind the wheel. When the deputy made contact he noted signs of impairment and later cited her for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
A 35-year-old Merrill man was arrested Monday evening on a warrant charge in the town of Pine River for violating the terms of his probation.
A 47-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Tuesday morning on a felony charge after a traffic stop in the city of Tomahawk at 12:45 a.m. The driver showed signs of impairment. Following field sobriety tests he was arrested for a felony fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Deputies are seeking information after a vehicle was stolen from the town of Merrill last Tuesday evening or early Monday morning. A resident of North Star Drive phoned the Sheriff’s Office at 6 a.m. to report their 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee as stolen. On Friday morning the red in color Jeep was found parked on a residential street in Maplewood, Minnesota. If you have any information on this theft, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272. Callers may also call Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or use their P3Tips app.
A 27-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Friday morning on multiple charges after deputies responded to a disturbance in the city of Merrill. She was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, battery or threat to a law enforcement official/judge and probation violation.
A 42-year-old New Richmond man was cited Saturday evening for an OWI on Highway 8 at Highway CC at 8:40 p.m. The driver was placed through field sobriety tests and cited for the first offense.
The number of car deer crashes reports are down with six being reported this past week.