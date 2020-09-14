Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

The Women’s Community: Be a Support Line Advocate. No experience is required and training is provided, to learn to answer phones. Provide information about safety planning, referrals, community resources, emergency shelter and domestic abuse/sexual assault services. Flexible hours are between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F. Volunteers must be 18 years old. Contact Allie at Allie@womenscommunity.org

The Neighbors’ Place: Morning Truck Drivers Needed. Assist in picking up donations of food from stores during weekday mornings. Ability to drive box truck is necessary, but no CDL is required. Some required lifting and use of pallet jacks to load and unload truck at docks is required. A background check and good driving record is required. Must be older than 26. Call Mallory at 715-845-1966.

Red Cross: Virtual Mental Health Professionals for Support after Disasters. Calling all licensed mental health professionals! Join the Disaster Mental Health (DMH) Team and provide compassionate care to victims and fellow Red Cross volunteers following disasters. Give coping and recovery tips or lend a listening ear. This position is almost 100 percent virtual. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Tennis Balls for Good News Project. Tennis balls are used on the legs of walkers that are distributed through the Health Equipment Lending Program (HELP Closet). Call Toni at 715-843-5985 to arrange donation. Tennis balls do not need to be precut. All donations are tax deductible.

Donations of Sensory Blankets or Mats. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Wisconsin Wausau Chapter has need for items helpful to agitation and restless fingers. Blankets, mitts or mats that are crocheted or sewn with buttons, ribbon, and beads are appreciated. Contact JoAnn at 1-800-272-3900 or jejanikowski@alz.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

