MADISON — The UW System named today four finalists for the chancellor position at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, which has locations in the city of the same name, Marshfield and Wausau.

An 11-member Search and Screen Committee, led by Regent Karen Walsh, chairwoman, and Professor of English Mary Bowman, vice chairwoman, recommended a list of finalists, according to a UW System news release.

The finalists are:

Deborah Bordelon

Provost and executive vice president, Columbus State University

Columbus, Georgia

Jeanine Gangeness

Associate vice president, academic affairs-Rochester, and dean, School of Graduate Studies, Winona State University

Winona/Rochester, Minnesota

Thomas Gibson

Vice president for student affairs and vice provost, Bowling Green State University

Bowling Green, Ohio

Katy Heyning

Provost and vice president for academic affairs, SUNY Brockport

Brockport, New York

The four candidates will participate in separate virtual public forums, offering opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and community members to interact directly with them in late September and early October.

After a review of campus feedback, the Special Regent Committee will interview finalists and select a candidate to forward to the full Board of Regents, which must approve the appointment.

The person selected through this process will be UW-Stevens Point’s 15th chancellor.

For more information about the four candidates, the public conversations, and the search process, see the UW-Stevens Point search website.

