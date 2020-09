Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Brandon and Vanessa Sandoval announce the birth of their son Nathan Audy, born at 7:38 a.m. Sept. 9, 2020. Nathan weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Joel and Samantha Robinson announce the birth of their daughter Sadie Joellen, born at 12:32 p.m. Sept. 9, 2020. Sadie weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Nick and Emily Beek announce the birth of their son Owen Lee, born at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 10, 2020. Owen weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

