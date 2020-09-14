

Arline “Ozzie” Kotlewski

Arline Evelyn Kotlewski, “Ozzie,” passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Mount View Nursing Home, Wausau. She was 95.

Arline was born in Wausau on Dec. 22, 1924, to the late Frederick and Margaret (Marquardt) Reich. She married Charles M. Jonas, with whom she had her son, Chuck. She then married Stephen Kotlewski on Dec. 15, 1973. They both preceded her in death in 1987.

Arline was known as the sweet, spit-fire bartender of many west-side establishments like Denmar Tavern, Lumpy’s, and Jim’s Corner Pub. She was always on time and never missed a day of work. An easy conversationalist, she was quick to focus her attention on her family, friends and anyone she would meet. She is remembered for being generous with her time and talents, and loved for her unique way of greeting people and her self-sufficient demeanor.

Survivors include her son, Charles “Chuck” (Kathy) Jonas, Wausau; grandson, Tyler Jonas; granddaughter, Jennifer Eberhardy and her children, Ford, Burke, and Eloisa; as well as several nieces. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilbur and Fred Reich; and by her sisters, Margaret, Florence, Betty, and Dorothy.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip Schneider of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Wausau, will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Mount View Nursing Home – Lakeview Heights for their special care.

Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Russell Schoeneman Jr.

Russell George Schoeneman Jr. died on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Aspirus Hospice House after a long and courageous battle with small cell lung cancer. He was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Wausau, son of the late Russell and Eileen (Dickhoff) Schoeneman Sr.

Russ attended NCTC for welding and went on to a 45-year career at Greenheck Fan in Schofield, retiring in 2012. Over the years he was a very active track official at State Park Speedway in Wausau, Golden Sands Speedway in Plover, Tomahawk Speedway in Tomahawk and assisted a few times at the Marshfield Speedway in Marshfield. He also was owner and part owner of numerous stock cars. Following in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps he became a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. He was also a very active member of the Wausau Area Jaycees and general chairman of Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration. He went on to be active as a member and president of the Central Wisconsin Antique Auto Club.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary Sharkey, Wausau and Jan (Jim) Ehrhardt, Weston; and brother, Lee (Mary Kay) Schoeneman, Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Uncle to Chris Sharkey, Mosinee, Renee Radtke, Rothschild, Sarah (JohnPaul) Urbanek, Waukesha, Lisa (David) Tomisman, Rensselaer, New York and great-uncle to Hannah Radtke, Dylan Sharkey, Royce Schepp, Adam, Derek and Ian Tomisman. His brother, David Schoeneman preceded him in death. Survivors also include special friends, Jim Olson, Jerry Reinwand and Hermina Jaeger.

Special thank you to Dr. Chris Peterson and the staff at the Cancer Center in Wausau. Also to the staff of the Palliative unit of the hospital for the special care given to him.

There will be a Masonic service on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. with funeral service immediately following at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau. Rev. Phil Schneider will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of service at church. There will be a private committal at Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

Bonnie McCallin

Bonnie, with her husband Mac, owned and ran the West Side Tasty Treat from 1967 to 1996. No one made a better chocolate malt than her. No one made a better double cheeseburger than her. There are people who will read this that still, to this day, miss her BBQ and hot beef sandwiches from the ice cream stand – or The Stand as it was always referred to in our house. The Stand is where she shined. The Stand is where she taught her three daughters, not only the ins and outs of running a family business, but also how to treat people with kindness and respect.

No matter which direction the family businesses went, The Stand stood at the center. It’s where Bonnie peeled the bananas for the Monkey Tails. It’s where she made the hot beef and BBQ for the events they ran: Art World in Wausau, Watermelon Days, Strawberry Fest & Apple Harvest Fest in Eagle River.

The Stand is where she made all the signs on poster board with fresh, black Sharpie markers that would smell up the back room, order supplies for five different business at any given time, keep the books, pay the taxes, all while flipping burgers and making ice cream cones as straight as the Chrysler Building.

We’re not sure when it occurred to us that The Stand wasn’t really a building. It was a person. This person – Bonnie McCallin. She stood at the center of our family, silent and strong, building up, fleshing out, and making all things possible.

Bonnie was clever and hysterically funny, but you had to listen sharp because her humor was quick and unexpected, and if you dared challenge her to a game of cribbage, you had better be ready to lose. She was happy, and nice, and a really good mom.

At the age of 15, Bonnie met Mac McCallin, her first, best and only love. They married in 1960 and were together until Mac’s death in October of 2019. They lived a of life of adventure, on their own terms, of their own making and including us kids in every aspect. It stands as the shining example for all of us, their girls.

Bonnie was born in 1940 in Wausau, Wisconsin, and died Sept. 3, 2020, surrounded by her daughters, who felt it was their privilege to help her through this final journey, but they will miss her terribly: Wanda (Otis) Oleson, Kristi (Jon) Polzin, and Stacey (Jason) Thon. Bonnie has eight grandchildren: Seth Oleson, Jesse Oleson (and his fiancée Marissa Bakken, who loved Grandma Bonnie and Grandpa Mac so much), Spencer and Bailey Loomis, Kirstie and Kendra Polzin, and Lauren and Ian Thon. Bonnie is proceeded in death by her husband Mac McCallin and son-in-law Otis Oleson.

It’s OK, Mom. We’ll take it from here. Thank you for everything and we’ll see you in the sunshine.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 N. Sixth St. Wausau, WI 54403, visitation with the family from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a short service beginning at 3 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, as well as face masks required by everyone who will attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Claire Hornby

In the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, Claire Sophia Hornby passed away at home. Claire lived her final days in the care of her parents, supported by her hospice team.

Claire was born at St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston, Wisconsin, on May 29, 2010. She was the essence of joyfulness, and radiated kindness and good humor. She loved to sing and dance and always had a smile on her face. She was an enthusiastic student at John Marshall Elementary School and studied the harp at the Aber Suzuki Center in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Her family called her “Cautious Claire,” as she was always careful and protective of those she loved. Most important to Claire were her family, friends and her puppy, whom she named, Mr. Freddy von Fluffypants. She never held back on the love she shared with so many.

Her childhood cancer journey began in April 2019 at Marshfield Children’s Hospital and Clinics in Wisconsin. Eligible for a clinical trial, Claire and her family traveled to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. There she was diagnosed and began treatment for a diffuse midline glioma in May 2019. In partnership with St. Jude, she also received care at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, also in Memphis.

She faced her disease with strength and a quiet courage that were well beyond her years. She loved God and her faith families at First United Methodist Church in Wausau, Wisconsin, and St. John’s United Methodist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. Her faith helped her find peace throughout her journey.

Claire and her family remain deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from their community, family and friends.

Claire’s tumor, which she named “Nerd,” was donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital upon her death. Claire’s great hope was that her contributions to medical research might lead to a cure.

Claire is survived by her mom and dad, Kirsten and Kurt Hornby; brother, Oliver Hornby; stepsister, Paige Hornby; her dog Mr. Freddy von Fluffypants; maternal grandparents, Charles and Lin Strong; paternal grandparents, James and Kathy Hornby; as well as many other special family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Neal and Gladys Strong, Willard and Lorraine Knutson, Fredrick and Melinda Hornby, and Sylvester and Ann Geishirt; her grandpa’s dog, Abby; and her very special friends from St. Jude Research Hospital.

A private service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. A drive-in service for the public will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Wausau East High School, 2607 N. 18th St., Wausau, Wisconsin. Local COVID-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing will be adhered to at both services. Specific instruction regarding these services can be found at www.facebook.com/events/650284202589015. Both services will be live-streamed on Claire’s Obituary page, helke.com/obituary/Claire-Hornby. At a later date, interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Memorials may be directed to the family at helke.com/obituary/Claire-Hornby or in Claire’s honor at The Cure Starts Now, donate2csn.org/ClaireH or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFundspx=6720010&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.

Kathryn Kratwell

Kathryn T. Kratwell, 89, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Our House Memory Care Living. She was born June 14, 1931, in Wausau, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Lang. On June 18, 1949, she married Donald Kratwell. He preceded her in death on June 16, 1993.

At the age of 18, Kathryn married her childhood sweetheart, Donald. Together they raised their 14 children, that as she said, become her greatest asset in life. She had a love for children like no other. Her tenderness while holding a baby or hugging a child showed in her angelic smile. The love and sacrifice this woman gave, and the memories of her, no words can explain. She had a humble heart that cared deeply.

Kathryn also worked out of the home, at Connor Industries and then at Marathon County Health Care Center as a certified nursing assistant until she decided to become a fulltime grandmother. She watched her grandchildren in her home, where nursery rhymes were taught, story books were read and cookies eaten! In her later years some of her favorite times were spent spinning the wheels of the slot machines at the casino. Saving her little coin jar of winnings for the next time, never actually winning a lot, but enjoying the car ride together and the time she spent with her family. She read many books, crocheted afghans and did enjoy the challenge of crossword puzzles. She often had a card table set up with a jigsaw puzzle on it, a great place to have close conversations and share the events of your day. She enjoyed cooking the big dinners at Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter. Pulling tables together and adding chairs. With her apron still on, and the meal prayer said, all enjoyed. She hosted many 4th of July backyard parties with plenty of summertime favorites and fireworks. Family and faith became her foundation. She was a devout Catholic, praying her rosary daily and trusting in God’s will. She was an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish and enjoyed the many events they held throughout the year.

Survivors include 12 children, Dave Kratwell, Tom (Jody) Kratwell, Chris Rodemeier, Cathy Lewandoski, John (Sharon) Kratwell, Carol (Greg) Holtz, Mary Narlock, Terri (Cliff) Kramer, Linda (Mark) Grubb, Patty Schubring, Bill Kratwell and Judy Borchardt, 35 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, one son- in-law Gary Isakson, one sister-in-law Fran Lang and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she is proceeded in death by her son, Robert Kratwell, daughter, Sharon Isakson, two sons-in-law, John Rodemeier and Terry Narlock, one daughter-in-law Karen Kratwell and 11 siblings, including two infant brothers, Edwin and Joseph along with Esther, Lawrence, Fred, Mary, Francis, Rose, Ruth, Eddy, Rueben.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. The Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Graveside service will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com. Face masks will be required in church with social distancing observed.

We will miss you dearly, but we feel a joyful release as you are taken to your heavenly home! Rest now faithful servant!

Ernest Dallman

Ernest L. Dallman, 90, of Wittenberg, formerly of Bevent, died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born on Aug. 22, 1930, in the town of Reid, Marathon County, the son of Leo and Regina (Kryzan) Dallman.

On May 29, 1954, Ernest was united in marriage to Natalie Landowski at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Callon. She preceded him in death on Jan. 13, 2008.

After leaving the family farm, Ernest worked at Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee until the couple moved to Bevent in 1969. There the couple owned Nat and Ernie’s Tavern until 1973. He then worked construction and retired from Greenheck in 1995.

Ernest enjoyed deer hunting and mentoring his family to learn his many skills as a woodworker, mechanic and general jack of all trades. In his later years as his health declined, he invented many ways to keep his independence to stay in his home as long as possible.

Survivors include five children, Pam (Allan) Furmanek of Bevent, Paulette (Keith) Rogers of Amherst, Mike (Naomi) Dallman of Waunakee, Patti Gardner of Conover and Matt (Michelle) Dallman of Tomahawk; 11 grandchildren, Chad, Curt (Robin), Cory (fiancé Jordan), David (Amy), Dana (Andy), Kasey, Nathan, Natalie, Tess, Baylee and Rachel; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ava, Xander, Bo, Evan, Noah, Jett and Aria and siblings, Dick (Shirley) Dallman, Jack Dallman, Joanne (Kleo) Landowski and Diane (Alfred) King.

Ernest was preceded in death by his wife; parents and siblings, Natalie Breske, Delores Budnik and Richard.

The family would like to thank the staff at Homme Home and Aspirus Hospice House for the care given during dad’s last year with us.

Per Ernest’s request, private family services will be held with burial in St. Ladislaus Catholic Cemetery, Bevent.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

