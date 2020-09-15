By Shereen Siewert

Police in Stevens Point are asking for public help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Cassandra Kozlowski was last seen Sept. 5 at her home. Her last known contact was in the Oshkosh area, where she was looking for a ride to the Green Bay area.

Cassandra is described as a white girl who is 5’1″ tall, 130 pounds with a tattoo of a planet on her right thigh and the letters 4-20 421 tattooed on her right inner ankle.

When last seen, Cassandra wore black sweatpants, an oversized black and white sweatshirt, a gray Nike zip-up sweater and gray tennis shoes.

Police say Cassandra has a history of running away and they are unsure where she is headed.

Anyone who sees Cassandra or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact local police.

