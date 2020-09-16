By Shereen Siewert

Crews in Wausau were called to a report of a structure fire Wednesday on the city’s west side.

The blaze was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Anodize, in the 7500 block of Stewart Avenue. As of 2:15 p.m., smoke poured from the building, while crews from as far away as Merrill and Mosinee were called to assist.

Anodize is a division of Linetec.

Outside Linetec, groups of evacuated workers stood in the parking lot. The Salvation Army asp responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on possible injuries.

The cause of the blaze is so far unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

