By Shereen Siewert

Daniel Garrett, who spent eight years as an assistant coach at Wausau East before being named head coach at Newman Catholic High School, will return to East as the head boys basketball coach, school officials announced Wednesday.

Garrett, who is from Zion, Ill., has lived in Wausau since 2007 with his wife, RaeAnn, and their two children.

While at Wausau East, Garret held several roles in the boys basketball program and helped lead the 2015-2016 Lumberjacks to a regional championship.

In 2016 Garrett was named the head coach at Newman Catholic High School. Garrett led Newman Catholic to their first playoff win since the 2015-2016 season, beating Port Edwards High school before losing to Rib Lake in the regional semifinals.

Garrett said the commitment and support of the Wausau East administration has been overwhelming.

“Since the day I became a Wausau East assistant, I’ve dreamed of the day that I would have the opportunity to lead this program,” Garrett said. “I’m humbled, grateful and honored to be named the head boys basketball coach at Wausau East High School.”

In a news release from the Wausau School District, Garrett said he is looking forward to building on the rich tradition Wausau East has on the basketball court, building a coaching staff that will help continue making the East community proud both on and off the court.

“Our goal is to develop a program that is known for accountability, integrity, and respect in our community,” Garrett said. “These core values will address academic, social, and athletic importance and significance. Our teams will always play hard and with respect for the game. I’m beyond excited to be a Lumberjack again.”

Deb Foster, Wausau East Activities and Athletic Director, commented, “We are really excited to have Daniel Garrett return to Wausau East as the head boys’ basketball coach. Coach Garrett has a reputation for excellence and integrity and we are looking forward to his return to East to lead the Lumberjacks.”

