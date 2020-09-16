The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

SLY

Sly

Woof! I’m Sly, a shy kind of guy.

I was surrendered to HSMC and I’m in need of a very special and patient home. My previous home didn’t have the time to train me, socialize me or cuddle me – so I’m scared of practically everything.

I do know this – I love other dogs and I like cats, too. The best home for me would be one that has lots of patience but also has another dog or even a cat, too. I’m super sweet once I get to trusting you, so apply for me today!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

