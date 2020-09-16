By Shereen Siewert

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Rib Mountain, then leading police on a chase with speeds topping 120 mph, police said.

Marathon County deputies tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver fled, authorities said. Portage County deputies took up the chase on I-39. The chase ended when the driver allegedly struck a fire hydrant and a mailbox in a Stevens Point neighborhood.

The driver and two passengers fled on foot before being taken into custody.

The two passengers inside the vehicle have been returned to their parents but the driver, identified in a Marathon County inmate list as Dawson Armstrong, is being held in the Marathon County Jail.

Dawson is being held on preliminary charges of taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing an officer, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, possession of THC and bail jumping, according to the jail report.

Online court records show Dawson has two open cases in Waukesha County Circuit Court, one of which charges him with fleeing an officer. He was free on bond at the time of his arrest.

An initial appearance for Dawson on the latest charges is expected Wednesday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Like this: Like Loading...