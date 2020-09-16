

WAUSAU – One of the few running events to be held in 2020 in Wisconsin is right here in Marathon County.

The Ironbull Ultra Trail 50k/15k will be held Oct. 3, starting and ending at State Park Speedway in Rib Mountain.

Race directors Ellen Humberston and Jenn Schmoldt expected that organizing the second Ironbull Ultra Trail 50k/15k in 2020 would be easier than the inaugural event in 2019. On top of making adjustments in race protocols because of COVID-19, Humberston and Schmoldt overhauled the courses for the event. Because of permitting related to the pandemic, they created two racecourses for 2020 with the second course planned almost entirely on trails on private land.

“We have been so blessed to have 10 property owners allow us to use their properties for this year’s event,” Schmoldt said. “Without them, we simply could not have held the event.”

Adaptations for COVID-19 include day-of bib pickup with a virtual pre-race meeting, socially distanced (6 feet apart) wave starts, and drop bags rather than communal food at aid stations. Free food and beer for racers and a live band is planned at the post-race festival with plenty of room for attendees to distance themselves at State Park Speedway.

“Our top priority is to provide our racers, volunteers and spectators a safe, but still challenging and enjoyable event,” Humberston said.

A free training run to be held on Sept. 19 will be led by race directors and open to all.

For more information, visit https://www.ironbull.org/ultra-marathon-details.

