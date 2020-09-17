MOSINEE – Highway 153 between West View Drive and East View Drive in Mosinee will close temporarily tonight, Sept. 17, because of a campaign stop at Central Wisconsin Airport by President Donald Trump.

The closure will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m, and Highway 153 traffic will be detoured through the industrial park on the north side via West View Drive, South View Drive/Golf Club Boulevard/Park View Circle, and East View Drive.

Motorists should watch for slow or stopped traffic on Interstate-39 near the Highway 153 exit. Local law enforcement will be on site directing traffic.

Update on Highway 153 construction



• This section of Highway 153 is under construction. Sidewalk along the north side of Highway 153 will be closed from Edison Street to Golf Club Boulevard.

• Crews will remove traffic control and cease operations until the morning of Sept. 18. Contractor equipment will remain on site behind the sidewalk.

• On Sept. 18, crews will reinstall the westbound closure and temporary pedestrian

ramps/detours. Crews will also install the eastbound driving lane closure.

• The project website is available at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/.

