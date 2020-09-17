Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Ambrose R. Wadzinksi, 36, of Eland. Sept. 16, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin

Andrew D. Chartier, 26, of Merrill. Sept. 16, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked, 3rd offense OWI, tampering or failing to install an ignition interlock device, bail jumping

Andrew J. Westberg, 30, of Wausau. Sept. 16, 2020: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money, credit card theft by acquisition, theft of movable property



Austin R. Yelkin, 28. Sept. 16, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct

Cory L. Chamberlain, 29, of Wausau. Sept. 11, 2020: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, intimidating a victim, battery, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct

Dangelo L. Komanekin, 29, of Wausau. Sept. 11, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; false imprisonment, disorderly conduct

Dawson P. Armstrong, 17, of Milwaukee. Sept. 16, 2020: Fleeing an officer, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping

Denver E. Liddell, 23, of Wausau. Sept. 14 and 15, 2020: Criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to dwelling, violate a harassment restraining order or injunction, bail jumping

Devon B. Zentrich, 29, of Wausau. Sept. 14, 2020: Operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, 5th offense; bail jumping; operating while revoked

James R. Schneider, 17, of Edgar. Sept. 16, 2020: Bail jumping

Joshua B. Michelson, 35, of Rothschild. Sept. 15, 2020: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping



Joshua P. Schipferling, 43, of Hatley. Sept. 15, 2020: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm

Joshua R. Langenhahn, 29, of Wausau. Sept. 11, 2020: Intentionally point a firearm at a person, criminal damage to property, theft, bail jumping

Malcom Vang, 19, of Weston. Sept. 16, 2020: Second degree sexual assault of a child

Marissa C. Gates, 36, of Rothschild. Sept. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping

Marlon D. Guy, 51, of Wausau. Sept. 11, 2020: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping

Misty M. Christensen, 25, of Rib Lake. Sept. 14, 2020: Manufacture or deliver LSD, possession of drug paraphernalia

Mitchell Gates, 34, of Rothschild. Sept. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Sarah J. Haderlein, 45, of Wausau. Sept. 11, 2020: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation

Umberto N. Lo, 24, of Wausau. Sept. 14, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct

Zachary A. Partridge, 31, of Weston. Sept. 14, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

