Earl Holleran

Earl L. Holleran, 92, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born on July 6, 1928, in Wausau, son of the late Lawrence Holleran and Geneva Bychinski. On July 16, 1949, he married Donna Westberg at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wausau. She preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 2019, shortly after they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Earl began working in the maintenance department at GTE Corp., Wausau, in 1957. After 33 years of service to the company and making many friends along the way, he retired in 1990.

Earl loved music. He was a self-taught drummer who played in area polka bands for many years. In his earlier days, he and his wife, Donna, enjoyed going dancing with their friends. Later in life, Earl performed with his band at local nursing homes. Even in his last years, Earl would drum along to the music when the roles had changed, and the musicians were playing for him at the nursing home.

Although he may have been a man of few words, when he did speak, laughter usually followed. Earl enjoyed the simpler things of life – conversations at the local watering hole, watching old episodes of “The Lawrence Welk Show” and being with family. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his children, Sandra (Terry) Swanson, Perry (Julie) Holleran, Timothy (Karen Anderson) Holleran, Peggy (Tom) Karcher and Cindy Dykema; grandchildren, Lisa, Al, Josh, Stephanie, Robin, Shawn, Stacie, Kimberly, Ashley, Jennifer, Vicki and Jayson; 23 great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Donna, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, ReeNa.

A private family funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Public visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. Social distancing practices will be observed as well as mask requirements. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Agnes Wanta

Our beautiful, beloved mother and grandmother, Agnes Wanta, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 15, 2020. Agnes was born in Bevent, Wisconsin, on Oct. 31, 1938, to Marcella and August Gruna, Sr. She married John Wanta at St. Ladislaus Church in Bevent on June 4, 1960.

Agnes is survived by her daughters, Maxine (Mike) Folz, Mosinee, Janet (Robert) Schmitz, Rib Mountain, Mary Jo (John) Kolbeck, Weston, son-in-law, Jim Domask, Hatley; and her grandchildren, Matt (Jen) Folz, Alex (Nina) Folz, Vicki Domask, Miranda Domask, Kyle (Maegge) Schmitz, Adam Schmitz, Josh Kolbeck, Jacob Kolbeck; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Addison, Emma and Owen. She is further survived by her brother, August (Grace) Gruna Jr., sisters-in-law Barb Gruna, Terenia Gruna, Sadie Gruna, and brothers-in-law Clarence Wanta and Daniel Wanta, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and daughter, Paulette Domask. Agnes was a devoted Catholic, a loving and generous mother and friend; always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Her funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church with Rosary at 8:30 a.m., visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m., officiated by Father Albert, with entombment at Restlawn Cemetery.

Livestreaming of the funeral Mass will be available to watch through the St. Therese Catholic Church Facebook page.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

