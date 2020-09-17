WAUSAU – In an effort to keep Wausau School District’s sporting venues safe during the pandemic, there will be spectator limitations at every venue and for each sport, the school district announced this week.

Only spectators with designated, pre-sold tickets will be allowed at events. More details about this stipulation will be released soon.

Those attending events for Wausau East and Wausau West high schools will need to follow these guidelines:

Spectators should monitor their own health and if they have COVID-19 symptoms, they should not attend any events.

Spectators should wear a cloth mask/buff/gaiter to reduce the spread of germs and provide their own hand sanitizer. Spectators should only sit with members of their household and maintain social distancing. A violation of the current governor’s order could result in a $200 fine.

General admission tickets will not be available for the fall. Spectators will be restricted to family members of players and each school will work to stream as many events as possible.

Concessions will not be available; and spectators are asked to minimize the use of restroom facilities.

The guidelines the district is following combine policy, practice, recommendations and guidelines from the state of Wisconsin, the WIAA, local health agencies, the Wisconsin Valley Conference and local school districts.

