WAUSAU– Aspirus Health Plan and Ascension Wisconsin have reached a network agreement that brings Ascension hospitals and the Ascension Medical Group in northern and north central Wisconsin into the Aspirus Health Plan. Ascension providers now will be “in network” options for people who choose Aspirus Health Plan insurance products.

Effective Jan. 1, 2021, the agreement applies to both commercial health insurance and Medicare Advantage plans. The Medicare Advantage agreement will cover members in 14 counties, while the commercial agreement spans Aspirus Health Plan’s entire 20-county service area.

“We are very excited about this partnership with Ascension Wisconsin because of the positive impact it can have on the members and communities we serve,” said Brett Davis, president of Aspirus Health Plan, in a news release. “Both of our organizations serve people in largely rural areas, so this agreement gives people additional options to conveniently access excellent, compassionate health care.”

For people who receive care from Ascension Wisconsin physicians or hospitals, the agreement will provide a new option for health insurance.

“Ascension remains deeply committed to providing compassionate, personalized care for all,” said Bernie Sherry, senior vice president, Ascension and Ministry market executive, Ascension Wisconsin, in the release. “Our collaboration with the Aspirus Health Plan will help increase the health and well-being of our neighbors in northern and north central Wisconsin.”

Aspirus Health Plan was formerly named Aspirus Arise. It will launch a new website this fall. For more information, visit AspirusArise.com or AspirusHealthPlan.com.

