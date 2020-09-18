(PRESS RELEASE) WAUSAU –The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host its 108th Annual Meeting in a webcast on Thursday, September 24 at 11 a.m. The Annual Meeting is one of the Chamber’s signature events and the event will mark the start of a new program year for the organization and offer an exciting look ahead for the organization.



“Looking ahead to 2020-2021, the Chamber, along with partner stakeholders, will continue to lead the region forward in implementing the goals outlined in the organization’s strategic plan and in the economic development plan for the region.” said Dr. Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “I invite everyone to watch this virtual event as our organization continues to serve as the unique connecting piece for the community between business, education, government and non-profits.”



The event will recognize individuals who dedicate their time and talent to further the Chamber’s mission. The program will also include a special message from the Chamber’s Chairperson, Michael Loy of North Central Health Care, and will recognize the incoming and outgoing members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.



The Ruder Ware Innovator Award and Ambassador of the Year Award will be presented during the virtual program.



The Ruder Ware Innovator Award in Memory of G. Lane Ware was established in 2015 by Ruder Ware LLSC. G. Lane Ware was a distinguished attorney and consummate professional with a sincere drive to make the Wausau community a better place for life and for business. Ware realized that to succeed in business, you needed to innovate and differentiate, to remain relevant in a changing economy.



University of Wisconsin System President, Tommy Thompson, will provide a special message during the virtual event. The former Governor of Wisconsin will share his thoughts on the importance of working together during tough times to build a stronger future for the region and the state of Wisconsin.



This free virtual event is open to both Chamber members and non-members. If you are interested in participating, please register at WausauChamber.com.



The Dirks Group is the platinum sponsor for the Annual Dinner, along with gold sponsor Marshfield Clinic Health System, silver sponsor Wisconsin Public Service Corp and bronze sponsor Ruder Ware LLSC. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for this event. For sponsorship information, contact programs@wausauchamber.com or 715-848-5953.

Like this: Like Loading...