WAUSAU — The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin will host its first-ever Month of Giving by introducing the COVID-19 Impact Catalog to support local nonprofit agencies.

With the impact of COVID-19 on our community, nonprofit organizations have been forced to be creative in their programming and fundraising efforts. With loss of revenue, canceled events and impacted yearly appeals, the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin has stepped in to raise awareness and shine a spotlight on local nonprofits and provide a platform of giving toward their needs.

Wausau Pilot & Review is one of 19 organizations chosen for the catalog, an online crowdsourcing platform that will feature charitable causes representing various program needs. Categories included in the catalog are:

Basic Needs: Food & Shelter

Childcare Services

Access to Medical & Legal Assistance & Home Safety

Education & Youth Enrichment

Information Access

Donors will be able to browse through a list of organizations and give to what is most important to them, or give to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund partnership between the Community Foundation and United Way of Marathon County, which addresses a broader spectrum of community needs during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Impact Catalog will launch on Oct. 1 and can be accessed here. It will remain open until Oct. 31. For more information leading up to the release of the Impact Catalog, visit the Community Foundation on the web.

