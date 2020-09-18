By Shereen Siewert

The entity that oversees collegiate sports at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and seven additional UW campuses will suspend all sports competitions through the end of December, according to an announcement posted Friday.

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) council of chancellors voted unanimously after a “thorough evaluation of all COVID-19 risks and safety protocols.” The vote took place after numerous meetings involving various WIAC governance groups.



The suspension includes conference sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.

In addition to Stevens Point, UW-La Crosse, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, UW-Platteville and UW-Stout are part of WIAC and are affected by the decision.



WIAC officials say they will continue to gather information and monitor developments in order to best determine a competitive structure during the spring semester.

“At the same time, the Conference is committed to providing an engaging and meaningful experience for student-athletes,” officials said.

