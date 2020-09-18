Provided by Scott Campbell

The Tribute / Trapp River Men’s golf league finished it’s season Monday night with the first half winners playing the second half winners for the championship.

This year’s championship team is Envision Eye Care. Members are Jeff Sarazen, Scott Campbell, Mike Terch and Jason Barnum.

Runners up Were Team Jarosz. Their members are Jerry Jarosz, Frank Opatik, Tim Jolliffe and Joe Millerleille.

The player with the most points scored for the year was Jay Lillge. A scramble was played for the remaining teams in the league. All results are posted below.

This golf league is played in rotation at the three 9-hole courses at the two golf clubs. Individual players or four-man teams are welcome to join next year. Email golfinwausau.com or call Trapp River golf and ask for Kerry if interested at 715-675-3044.

