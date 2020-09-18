By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified the woman who died Thursday in a crash east of Rhinelander as 76-year-old Carol J. Brown, of Tomahawk.

Multiple callers reported the crash, which happened at about 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 8 and Hwy. N in the town of Woodboro.

Upon arrival, deputies found several people with injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Brown, who was a passenger in the westbound vehicle, was transported by Medivac helicopter but died on the way to the hospital, police said.

A portion of Hwy. 8 was shut down for more than eight hours after the crash.

Names of the injured have not been released and police have released no other details related to the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nokomis Fire Department, Crescent Fire Department, Rhinelander Fire Department, Oneida County Emergency Medical Services, Rhinelander Medics 91, Medivac Helicopter Ambulance, Woodboro First Responders, Pine Lake First Responders, Oneida County Highway Department, Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Oneida County Medical Examiners Department.

