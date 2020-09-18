WAUSAU – Wisconsin Public Radio continues its series of conversations with regional State Senate and Assembly candidates this week on “Route 51.”

Today, Sept. 18, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert features the 35th State Assembly race, where Calvin Callahan-R, town of Wilson, and Tyler Ruprecht-D, Merrill, are vying for an open seat. The two candidates for Wisconsin’s 72nd Assembly district, Scott Krug-R, Nekoosa, and challenger Criste Greening-D, Saratoga, will also share their perspectives. All candidate conversations are archived on wpr.org/route51.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Like this: Like Loading...