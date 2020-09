WAUSAU – Join The Grand online this month as it introduces its re-imagined fall programming.

A special preview will highlight The Grand’s fall programming, information about new initiatives and exclusive performances.

The online event will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at grandtheater.org or https://www.facebook.com/events/3453539428035694/ or The Grand’s YouTube channel.

No registration necessary. For questions, contact The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988.

