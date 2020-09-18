Benton Edmondson

WAUSAU – Wausau West High School seniors Benton Edmondson and Connor Knezic have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, Wausau School District announced this week.

Connor Knezic

More than 1.5 million juniors in roughly 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application to provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

