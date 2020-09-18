WAUSAU – The city of Wausau will offer drive-through early voting for the 2020 United States presidential election.

Those who want to use the drive-through early voting option must be registered voters in the city of Wausau. Go to myvote.wi.gov to register. For more information and a map for the drive-through voting, visit

https://www.ci.wausau.wi.us/Portals/0/Departments/Mayor/Documents/Drive_Thru_VotingAndMap.pdf.

Drive-through voting runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24.

Also, in person voter registration will be available in the city clerk’s office during the drive-through early voting event, and residents may then vote in the clerk’s office after completing registration.

Voter registration can be completed online at myvote.wi.gov until Oct. 14. After Oct. 14, voter registration must be completed in person.

