AbbyBank has been awarded the 2020 National Community Bank Service Award for extraordinary efforts to help small businesses, consumers and their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Independent Community Bankers of America announced this week.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support our friends and neighbors and humbled by this recognition from ICBA for doing what we’ve always done—supporting our community through good times and adversity,” said Natalyn Jannene, assistant vice president of marketing at AbbyBank, in an ICBA news release.

According to ICBA, as consumers and small businesses in urban, suburban and rural communities grappled with the onset of COVID-19, AbbyBank stepped up as a financial first responder and steward of its community by:

Working nights and weekends to provide Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program assistance.

Helping local health care providers collect Personal Protective Equipment, collecting nearly 25,000 first aid items.

Donating PPE to support essential workers, businesses, local charities and those in need.

Delivering gifts and a sense of hope when members of the community needed it most.

Giving more than $40,000 in donations to communities in which they serve.

