(PRESS RELEASE) WAUSAU-Enjoy traditional camp activities locally and safely as a family this fall at the Central Wisconsin Environmental Station (CWES), a field station of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in Amherst Junction.

Family weekend camps will be offered September through November at CWES, located 17 miles east of Stevens Point on Sunset Lake. Accredited by the American Camp Association, CWES offers cabin lodging for up to five, bedding, meals, programming and waterfront use of the 61-acre no-wake lake.

The camps are open to five families for five fall weekends:

· Sept. 25-27

· Oct. 16-18

· Oct. 23-25

· Nov. 13-15

· Nov. 20-22

The cost is $150/person, which includes lodging, four meals, campfire and outdoor activities, night hike and arts and crafts from Friday evening to Sunday morning.

To register or learn more, go to www.uwsp.edu/cwes,. Reservations will be taken on a first-come, first serve basis and should be made at least a week or more ahead.

