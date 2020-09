WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County, Emerging Leaders, will distribute breakfast snack packs to 18 schools, totaling 2,550 students.

Seventeen teams representing 16 companies are packing breakfast snack packs for the students. Each pack includes apple sauce, cereal, fruit snacks, graham crackers, a granola bar, instant oatmeal and a juice box. Each team is responsible for packing 150 kits. Breakfast snack kits will be distributed to six school districts and 18 schools in Marathon County.

