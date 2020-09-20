Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Faith in Action: Make Cards Remotely/At-Home. Each December Faith in Action hosts a Christmas Care Drive called Gifts of Hope and delivers care packages to seniors in our area. This year homemade cards and gift cards (the gift cards will be provided by FIA) will be sent to all 235 of the care-receivers. Please create homemade holiday cards, with envelopes and a first name signature stating you are a Faith in Action volunteer. Drop off at 630 Adams St., by Thursday, Nov. 19. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Help Distribute Food in a Safe Way: The Neighbors’ Place. The Neighbors’ Place is seeking volunteers to assist in their new outdoor distribution model for three-hour shifts. Some volunteers work outdoors and collect basic household information from guests. Some volunteers work inside preparing grocery carts for guests to load into their own vehicles. Volunteers are provided with basic safety gear (mask, gloves, etc.). Contact Bettina at 715- 845-1966 or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

The Salvation Army: Donations of Laundry Soap. Laundry soap (HE type) is needed now. Contact Colleen at colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org or call ahead (do not text) at 715-370-3431.

Community Center of Hope: Van. A reliable cargo van to transport large load donations is needed. If you can help contact Director Amy Bergstrom at 715-693-7145 or director@cchope.net.

Virtual Volunteering Ideas. See United Way’s Volunteer site for more ideas of things to do from home that will make a difference! Go to https://www.unitedwaymc.org/get-involved/volunteer/

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...