Incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Sept. 20, 2020. Information provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

A 22 year old Hurley woman is facing misdemeanor drug charges after a traffic stop Monday in the Town of Pine River. A deputy stopped the vehicle the woman was a passenger in for speeding just after 5:00 PM. The K9 Poncho alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized.

A 41 year old Merrill man was arrested on a felony charge for a sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on US Hwy 51 in the Town of Pine River. He was also cited for driving on a revoked license and for having an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.

A 47 year old Merrill man was injured and later died after striking a deer with his motorcycle last Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 2:24 AM on County Rd G at Burgener Ave in the Town of Schley. The driver, Harvey E. Myers was transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital where he died on Thursday morning. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. His passenger, a 31 year old Antigo woman was transported to Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital, her injuries were not considered life threatening. The Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders assisted on the scene. Myer is the seventh person to be fatally injured on Lincoln County roads in 2020.

A 34 year old Wausau man was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and trespassing.

A 25 year old Tripoli man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a criminal traffic charge after a traffic stop in the Town of Wilson. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for a second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was also cited for driving on a revoked license and for speeding.

A 29 year old Merrill man was cited Thursday morning after a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. The man showed signs of impairment and was placed through field sobriety tests, he was cited for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Two people were injured after a motorcycle struck a deer Friday evening in the Town of King. The driver, A 59 year old Edgar man was traveling west on County Rd D at Old County Rd D when he struck the animal at 7:20 PM. He was transported by Tomahawk EMS to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital and was then flown to the trauma center at Aspirus where he was reported to be in critical condition. His passenger, a 43 year old Edgar woman was injured and was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital where she was treated and released. Neither party were wearing helmets, alcohol was not involved.

A 37 year old Merrill woman was arrested Friday evening for bail jumping at a Town of Merrill establishment at 7:30 PM. The woman had been drinking, a check found she was on a misdemeanor bail bond through Lincoln County court that required absolute sobriety.

A 54 year old Milwaukee man was arrested Friday evening on a criminal traffic charge following a traffic stop on US Hwy 8 at Meyer Rd in the Town of Somo. Radar showed he was traveling at 84 MPH in the 55 MPH zone. The man showed signs of impairment and was arrested for a second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A 29 year old Wild Rose man received injures after a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Scott. At 1:26 PM a 911 call reported the man had crashed his bike at US Hwy 51 at County Rd Q. The man was transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, alcohol was not a factor.

A 38 year old West Bend woman was injured, and a 47 year old Wausau man is in the Lincoln County Jail after deputies investigated a hit and run crash involving injuries Saturday evening. The 47 year old Wausau man was arrested on charges of hit and run involving injury and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The passenger on the motorcycle was transported by Tomahawk EMS to Ascension Sacred Heart where she was treated and later released.

A 37 year old Waupaca man was injured after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the Town of Bradley. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by Tomahawk EMS to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital.

Deputies and the staff of the 911 center were kept busy all weekend with the additional traffic from the annual Tomahawk Fall Ride. Deputies worked extra grant funded shifts to focus on traffic safety, they took several impaired drivers off the road and wrote numerous citations, mostly related to speeding. At least four motorists were cited traveling over 90 MPH on US Hwy 51, two of them were traveling in excess of 100 MPH. In total the dispatch center handled over 400 calls for service with over 150 of them being related to traffic last week.

The number of deer crashes has increased dramatically over the last week with 18 being reported.

