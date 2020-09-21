By Shereen Siewert

A 47-year-old Merrill man died last week after striking a deer with his motorcycle.

The crash was reported at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday on County Road G at Burgener Avenue in the town of Shley, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department weekly report.

The victim has been identified as Harvey E. Myers.

Police say Myers was transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment. He died Thursday morning.

Myers’ passenger, a 31-year-old Antigo woman, was transported to Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The town of Russell Fire Department and first responders assisted at the scene.

Myers is the seventh person to be fatally injured in Lincoln County roads in 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...