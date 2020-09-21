By Shereen Siewert

Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old Chetek man found dead Sunday by his mother.

The woman called 911 just before 1 p.m. Sunday after finding her son, Garrett Macone, not breathing. Blood was inside the home, police said.

Deputies responded to the home on the 1100 block of 27th Street and found Macone, of Chetek, deceased.

Detectives conducted several interviews and at 11:04 p.m. took Andrew Brunette, 25, of Rice Lake, into custody. Brunette is being held in the Barron County Jail on recommended charges of first-degree intentional homicide, awaiting potential charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office later this week

The case remains under investigation.

