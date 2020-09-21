By Shereen Siewert

A 47-year-old Wausau man is facing felony charges after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Lincoln County, officials said.

Police say a 38-year-old West Bend woman was injured in the crash. The Wausau man, whose name has not yet been released, allegedly fled the scene.

The driver is now facing charges of hit-and-run involving injury and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The victim, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was transported by Tomahawk EMS to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. She has since been released.

Details regarding the crash remained sketchy on Monday. Police have not said where the crash happened or whether more than one motorcycle was involved.

No additional details were immediately released.

