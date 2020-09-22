Improvements to Bus. Hwy. 51 between Everest Drive to Schofield Avenue and East Grand Avenue to Eau Claire River Bridge will start Sept. 30, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release.
American Asphalt of Wisconsin is the prime contractor for the $1,056,821 project. Crews will resurface the asphalt pavement and repair select stormwater inlets.
Traffic Impacts
- Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. All southbound lanes will be open between Jelinek Avenue and Everest Drive between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- During single lane closures, a 10-foot width restriction applies
- During nighttime pavement removal and paving operations, the eastbound and westbound WIS 29 ramps will be closed for two nights.
- During the ramp closures, motorists will use the I-39/US 51 and WIS 29 next available interchanges east and west of the closure.
- Left turn lanes will be provided between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at:
- WIS 29 eastbound ramps
- WIS 29 westbound ramps
- Volkman Street
- Jelinek Street and Kort Street
Construction is currently scheduled for completion by October 31, 2020. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
More Information
- Follow construction progress on the project website: https://projects.511wi.gov/bus51marathon/
- For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region, follow the DOT on Twitter @WisDOTNorthCent.