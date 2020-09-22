Improvements to Bus. Hwy. 51 between Everest Drive to Schofield Avenue and East Grand Avenue to Eau Claire River Bridge will start Sept. 30, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release.

American Asphalt of Wisconsin is the prime contractor for the $1,056,821 project. Crews will resurface the asphalt pavement and repair select stormwater inlets.

Traffic Impacts

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. All southbound lanes will be open between Jelinek Avenue and Everest Drive between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

During single lane closures, a 10-foot width restriction applies

During nighttime pavement removal and paving operations, the eastbound and westbound WIS 29 ramps will be closed for two nights.

During the ramp closures, motorists will use the I-39/US 51 and WIS 29 next available interchanges east and west of the closure.

Left turn lanes will be provided between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at: WIS 29 eastbound ramps WIS 29 westbound ramps Volkman Street Jelinek Street and Kort Street



Construction is currently scheduled for completion by October 31, 2020. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

More Information

Follow construction progress on the project website: https://projects.511wi.gov/bus51marathon/

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region, follow the DOT on Twitter @WisDOTNorthCent.

