Improvements to Bus. Hwy. 51 between Everest Drive to Schofield Avenue and East Grand Avenue to Eau Claire River Bridge will start Sept. 30, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release.

American Asphalt of Wisconsin is the prime contractor for the $1,056,821 project. Crews will resurface the asphalt pavement and repair select stormwater inlets. 

Traffic Impacts

  • Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. All southbound lanes will be open between Jelinek Avenue and Everest Drive between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
  • During single lane closures, a 10-foot width restriction applies
  • During nighttime pavement removal and paving operations, the eastbound and westbound WIS 29 ramps will be closed for two nights.
  • During the ramp closures, motorists will use the I-39/US 51 and WIS 29 next available interchanges east and west of the closure.
  • Left turn lanes will be provided between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at:
    • WIS 29 eastbound ramps
    • WIS 29 westbound ramps
    • Volkman Street
    • Jelinek Street and Kort Street

Construction is currently scheduled for completion by October 31, 2020. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

More Information