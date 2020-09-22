Wausau Pilot & Review

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin’s board of directors announced on Tuesday that Tim Parker will assume the role of president and CEO effective next month.

Parker, an entrepreneur and global business leader, brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change within local communities, foundation officials said in a news release. He succeeds Jean Tehan who retired on August 31.

“Our board of directors is thrilled to introduce a leader of Tim’s caliber into our community to guide the Community Foundation,” said board chair, Chris Pfender. “Tim possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow the Community Foundation into an even greater, more successful, organization to create a lasting impact on our area.”

Parker comes to the Foundation from his role as president of Michigan Capital Network, an investment organization committed to growing strong entrepreneurs and companies in Michigan and the Midwest region.

Prior to his role with Michigan Capital Network, Parker was the founder of a global export, trading, and consulting startup with the goal of increasing trade between Michigan and Asian markets. During his seven years as an entrepreneur, he obtained exclusive rights to Asia for 15 U.S. brands, representing more than 120 SKUs and establishing relationships with major retailers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and others.

He also spent 17 years at Bissell, Inc., including eight years as its global vice president of research and development. During college and for a couple of years after, Parker worked as a launch engineer for a tier-one automotive supplier, Prince Corporation.

Parker holds a B.S. degree in Manufacturing Administration (’90) and a M.B.A. (’00) from Western Michigan University.

“I could not be more grateful to accept the position as President/CEO to this well-established and well-loved organization that consists of an extremely talented team and long history of dedicated donors and nonprofit partners,” Parker said. “My goal in leading this organization is to build on the achievements of the past 33 years. The Community Foundation will not only maintain its high level of standards in philanthropy but will continue to expand upon our impact in north central Wisconsin.”

Parker’s appointment concludes a three-month national search process completed by a search committee, led by Amy Plier.

“It was evident to the committee almost immediately that Tim’s ability to perform at the highest level along with his business acumen would align very well with the work of the Community Foundation,” Plier said. “As we look to the future, we’re confident that Tim is the right person to lead the Community Foundation and carry on the long legacy of providing the highest level of service and support to Foundation donors and the nonprofit sector.”

Parker will assume the role of president/CEO on October 5.

