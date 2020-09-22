(PRESS RELEASE) Wausau, WI – Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Jared Oliva, made his Major League debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, September 21, 2020. Oliva is the 248th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level and the 23rd Woodchucks player.

Oliva, who played collegiality at the University of Arizona, played for the Wisconsin Woodchucks in 2015 and 2016. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB draft.

In 2015 with the Woodchucks, Oliva played in 59 games and hit .254 with four home runs, 12 doubles and 22 RBI. He stole 26 bases and scored 30 times. That season he was also selected by MLB scouts to participate in the Major League Dreams Showcase. In 2016 Oliva hit .272 in 30 games with the Woodchucks. He drove in 14 runs and had two home runs, two triples and five doubles. He also stole five bases.

Oliva began his professional career in 2017 with the West Virginia Black Bears of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. Over 56 games he hit .266 with three triples and 10 doubles. He drove in 17 runs and stole 15 bases.

In 2018 Oliva spent the full season with the Bradenton Marauders of the Hi-A Florida State League. In 108 games he hit .275 with nine home runs, four triples and 24 doubles. He drove in 47 runs, scored 75 times and stole 33 bases.

In 2019 Oliva moved up to the Altoona Curve of the AA Eastern League. He hit .277 in 123 games and had six home runs, six triples and 24 doubles. He stole 36 bases, scored 70 times and drove in 42.

Oliva was placed in the Pirates 60-man player pool for the 2020 season and was called up on September 21. In his Major League debut against the Chicago Cubs, Oliva entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Colin Moran and struck out in his only plate appearance.

Like this: Like Loading...