(NEWS RELEASE) WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will again print a calendar featuring local photography, events, individuals businesses and organizations.



The Chamber first produced a hyper-local calendar in 2019. Twelve Chamber members sponsored a month each in both the 2019 and 2020 editions. Local organizations also purchased enhanced date listings in the calendar to promote community events.



“Our calendar gives local photographers a unique opportunity to feature their best shots and it gives our members a great vehicle to promote their business or specific events.” said Brian Otten, marketing manager at the Chamber.



The 2021 edition of the calendar will be distributed in a special December 2020 Chamber Pack to more than 1,400 members.



Several months are still available in the new edition to sponsors for $600. This includes twenty copies of the calendar for customers or staff. Individual dates to promote specific events are available for $50.



Interested sponsors and photographers should contact Brian Otten at 715-848-5947 for more information.

