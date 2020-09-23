WAUSAU – Beginning Sept. 28, Scott Street from North Sixth Street to North First Street will be under construction for the replacement of traffic signals at North Fifth Street, North Third Street and North Second Street, according to the city of Wausau. Traffic impacts will include parking lane closures on Scott Street and temporary stop signs on North Fifth Street, North Third Street and North Second Street.

Motorists should also anticipate flagging operations during construction. The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 15.



