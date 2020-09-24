Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Jared A. Armbrust, 21, of Plover. Sept. 24, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer

Kyle R. Shidell, 30, of Wausau. Sept. 24, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin

Abby A. Jackson, 31, of Beloit. Sept. 18, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, harboring or aiding a felon, fleeing an officer

Akeem Jones, 22, of Wausau. Sept. 18, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping



WANTED: Amber M. Ferguson, 26, of Weston. Sept. 23, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, hit and run involving injury, bail jumping, operating without a valid license

Ashley M. Myers, 33, of Wausau. Sept. 18, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer, retail theft, bail jumping

Bradley J. Gaab, 29, of Wausau. Sept. 18, 2020: Fourth offense OWI

Brandon J. Johnson, 26, of Wausau. Sept. 22, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct



Brian S. Zajackowski, 46, of Wausau. Sept. 17, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater

Brian W. Koch, 38, of Weston. Sept. 22, 2020: Falsely present a non controlled substance, second or subsequent offense

Diquan R. Blanks, 25, of Wausau. Sept. 21, 2020: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

James R. Schneider, 17, of Edgar. Sept. 22, 2020: Armed robbery with the threat of force, possession of Schedule IV drugs, bail jumping

Jesse E. Gayle, 29. Sept. 23, 2020: Battery by prisoners, substantial battery-intend bodily harm

Jonathon E. Anthoney, 28, of Wausau. Sept. 22, 2020: Manufacture or deliver heroin, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, bail jumping

Kathryn D. Franck, 27, of Edgar. Sept. 17, 2020: Disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon, bail jumping

Keng Thao, 29, of Milwaukee. Sept. 23, 2020: Operating with a restricted controlled substance, 5th offense; operating while revoked

Kevin F. Pierson, 46, of Kronenwetter. Sept. 22, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine

Lincoln M. Moreland, 31, of Wausau. Sept. 22, 2020: Bail jumping

Lisa R. Valliere, 37, of Wausau. Sept. 17, 2020: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, possession of an illegally obtained prescription

Logan W. Waltenberg, 23, of Merrill. Sept. 23, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, theft, bail jumping

Michael A. Schultz, 17, of Rothschild. Threaten injury or harm via computer message, bail jumping

Paul S. Osterman, 34, of Rhinelander. Sept. 22, 2020: Trafficking of a child

WANTED: Porscha R. Young, 30, of Weston. Sept. 22, 2020: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping-repeater

Shawn P. McFann, 20, of Wausau. Sept. 17, 2020: Retail theft, bail jumping

Trevor J. Clough, 22, of Wausau. Sept. 17, 2020: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics; possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver; maintaining a drug trafficking place; possession of an illegally obtained prescription

Tristin A. Kreger, 21, of Birnamwood. Sept. 21, 2020: Driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping

