Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Jared A. Armbrust, 21, of Plover. Sept. 24, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Kyle R. Shidell, 30, of Wausau. Sept. 24, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin
  • Abby A. Jackson, 31, of Beloit. Sept. 18, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, harboring or aiding a felon, fleeing an officer
  • Akeem Jones, 22, of Wausau. Sept. 18, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Amber M. Ferguson, 26, of Weston. Sept. 23, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, hit and run involving injury, bail jumping, operating without a valid license
  • Ashley M. Myers, 33, of Wausau. Sept. 18, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer, retail theft, bail jumping
  • Bradley J. Gaab, 29, of Wausau. Sept. 18, 2020: Fourth offense OWI
  • Brandon J. Johnson, 26, of Wausau. Sept. 22, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Brian S. Zajackowski, 46, of Wausau. Sept. 17, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater
  • Brian W. Koch, 38, of Weston. Sept. 22, 2020: Falsely present a non controlled substance, second or subsequent offense
  • Diquan R. Blanks, 25, of Wausau. Sept. 21, 2020: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • James R. Schneider, 17, of Edgar. Sept. 22, 2020: Armed robbery with the threat of force, possession of Schedule IV drugs, bail jumping
  • Jesse E. Gayle, 29. Sept. 23, 2020: Battery by prisoners, substantial battery-intend bodily harm
  • Jonathon E. Anthoney, 28, of Wausau. Sept. 22, 2020: Manufacture or deliver heroin, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, bail jumping
  • Kathryn D. Franck, 27, of Edgar. Sept. 17, 2020: Disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon, bail jumping
  • Keng Thao, 29, of Milwaukee. Sept. 23, 2020: Operating with a restricted controlled substance, 5th offense; operating while revoked
  • Kevin F. Pierson, 46, of Kronenwetter. Sept. 22, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Lincoln M. Moreland, 31, of Wausau. Sept. 22, 2020: Bail jumping
  • Lisa R. Valliere, 37, of Wausau. Sept. 17, 2020: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
  • Logan W. Waltenberg, 23, of Merrill. Sept. 23, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, theft, bail jumping
  • Michael A. Schultz, 17, of Rothschild. Threaten injury or harm via computer message, bail jumping
  • Paul S. Osterman, 34, of Rhinelander. Sept. 22, 2020: Trafficking of a child
  • WANTED: Porscha R. Young, 30, of Weston. Sept. 22, 2020: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping-repeater
  • Shawn P. McFann, 20, of Wausau. Sept. 17, 2020: Retail theft, bail jumping
  • Trevor J. Clough, 22, of Wausau. Sept. 17, 2020: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics; possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver; maintaining a drug trafficking place; possession of an illegally obtained prescription
  • Tristin A. Kreger, 21, of Birnamwood. Sept. 21, 2020: Driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping