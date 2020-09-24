The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Hawaiian Shirt

HAWAIIAN SHIRT

My name’s Hawaiian Shirt and I’m ready for you to adopt me!

I’m a super friendly guy who is hoping to find his forever home really soon. And I’m so handsome you know that I’m going to be hard to not get adopted. I’m super cute, playful and cuddly so come visit me today!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...